Haven Protocol Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $13.97 million and approximately $255,086.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,343.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.14 or 0.06955754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00254777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00114955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00659624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00554213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005969 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,409,948 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

