Head-To-Head Comparison: Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million N/A $1.81 million ($0.10) -3.40 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$93.38 million ($1.00) -8.48

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A FREYR Battery 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Environmental Tectonics and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 127.99%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A -21.29% -18.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats FREYR Battery on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

