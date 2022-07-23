Head to Head Contrast: Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57%

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1, indicating that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 35.89 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Enovis $3.85 billion 0.81 $71.66 million $1.32 43.72

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Enovis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Enovis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Enovis has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Summary

Enovis beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

