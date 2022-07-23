Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.33. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 212.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,164 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,151,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,532,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

