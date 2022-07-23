Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Tops $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00104034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00240659 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00041036 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

