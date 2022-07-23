Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,447 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,039,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.