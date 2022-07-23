Heritage Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NEE stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.