Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading 1.5% Higher

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Heritage NOLA Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.
About Heritage NOLA Bancorp
Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.
