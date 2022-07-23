Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($34.67) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,375 ($28.39).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,711 ($20.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,649.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,877.99. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,459.50 ($17.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,703 ($32.31).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.