Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Cut to GBX 12 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 13 ($0.16) to GBX 12 ($0.14) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

LON:HUM opened at GBX 9.10 ($0.11) on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.27). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The firm has a market cap of £35.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

