Idena Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Idena has a market cap of $2.05 million and $110,487.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 87,516,767 coins and its circulating supply is 60,902,101 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idena’s official website is idena.io.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

