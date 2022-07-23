Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 18 at Morgan Stanley

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 28 to CHF 18 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Idorsia from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Idorsia Stock Down 9.3 %
OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09.
Idorsia Company Profile
Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.
