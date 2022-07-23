IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) PT Lowered to €142.00

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €153.00 ($154.55) to €142.00 ($143.43) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IMCD from €128.00 ($129.29) to €133.00 ($134.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get IMCD alerts:

IMCD Price Performance

OTC:IMCDY opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. IMCD has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.