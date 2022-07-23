Ink Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Ink has a total market cap of $200,368.13 and $20,943.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032321 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Ink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

