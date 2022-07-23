Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. Intel has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.8% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 68.4% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 61,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

