International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 5,277 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

