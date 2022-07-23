International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $121.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

