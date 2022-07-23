Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,301. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

