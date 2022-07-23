Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 47.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

