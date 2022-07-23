Inverse Finance (INV) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $130.19 or 0.00580801 BTC on major exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $12.20 million and $2.68 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00214264 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005068 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009008 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

