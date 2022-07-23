Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 23rd (AJRD, APOG, CNA, COTY, CTAS, DAC, EME, LAD, MHK, NKSH)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, July 23rd:
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Coty (NYSE:COTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
