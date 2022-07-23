Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 23rd (AJRD, APOG, CNA, COTY, CTAS, DAC, EME, LAD, MHK, NKSH)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, July 23rd:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.