IoT Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $51,814.00 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $819,225.78 and approximately $51,814.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

IoT Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

