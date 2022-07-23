IRISnet Price Tops $0.0226 (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. IRISnet has a total market cap of $30.16 million and $1.53 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,089,679,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,940,674 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

