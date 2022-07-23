iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,834,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:XT opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

