iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

