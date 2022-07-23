Ispolink (ISP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ispolink

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

