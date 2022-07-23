Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.35) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.44) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.37) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.38) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €22.86 ($23.09) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.50. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($25.91) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($37.75).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.