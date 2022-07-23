Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vale S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vale’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%.

Vale Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Vale stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $14,162,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.