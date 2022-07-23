JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$56.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.70.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SU opened at C$39.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.10.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

