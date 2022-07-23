JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.27) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.80 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.32). The stock has a market cap of £231.54 million and a PE ratio of 978.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Scott acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($24,148.24).

Featured Stories

