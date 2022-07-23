JTC (LON:JTC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 880 at Berenberg Bank

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 945 ($11.30) to GBX 880 ($10.52) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JTC. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 830 ($9.92) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

JTC stock opened at GBX 754 ($9.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 563 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 957.27 ($11.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 660.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 739.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,770.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

In related news, insider Nigel Le Quesne acquired 30,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 662 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £199,010.44 ($237,908.48). In other JTC news, insider Nigel Le Quesne purchased 30,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 662 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £199,010.44 ($237,908.48). Also, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of £74,622 ($89,207.41).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

