KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Cut to €64.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($69.70) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Barclays cut KBC Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America raised KBC Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €78.00 ($78.79) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.80) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.48.

KBCSY opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.42%. Research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

