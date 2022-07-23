KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on KBR in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

KBR opened at $50.51 on Friday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.24.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth $352,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 12.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth $4,897,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 186,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

