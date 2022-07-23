Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT Lowered to €124.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €135.00 ($136.36) to €124.00 ($125.25) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRYAY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($116.16) to €120.00 ($121.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($162.58) to £137 ($163.78) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($151.52) to €135.00 ($136.36) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($128.28) to €122.00 ($123.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($136.36) to €128.00 ($129.29) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,388.17.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.76.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.