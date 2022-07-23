Kerry Group’s (KYGA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £137 ($163.78) price target on the stock.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

KYGA opened at GBX 98.96 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £175.10 million and a P/E ratio of 23.01. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.84 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.55). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

About Kerry Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.