KeyCorp Comments on Edison International’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edison International in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.59. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

