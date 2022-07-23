KeyCorp Lowers Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $21.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.13.

Amplitude Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of AMPL opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth $689,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 7.1% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $562,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,672,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $104,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

