Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.69.
Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty
In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Stock Performance
Shares of KIM opened at $21.45 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.
Kimco Realty Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
