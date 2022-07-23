KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.00

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded up 61.5% against the dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a market capitalization of $120,581.79 and approximately $26.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017275 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032955 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 554,978 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)
