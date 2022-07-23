Kylin (KYL) Price Up 29.8% This Week

Kylin (KYL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Kylin has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $70,986.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kylin has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,282.54 or 1.00006953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Kylin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

