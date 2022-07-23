Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SDY opened at $121.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

