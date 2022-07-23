Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

