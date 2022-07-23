Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 4,932 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,932 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.51) in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.