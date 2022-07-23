Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $213.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

