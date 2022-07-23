Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.14. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

