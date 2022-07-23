Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.10. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

