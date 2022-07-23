Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,585,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,049,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,998,000 after acquiring an additional 177,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,862 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 879,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $87.87 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65.

