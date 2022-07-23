Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $127,463.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00249087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.