LinkEye (LET) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

LinkEye (LET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $7,704.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com.

Buying and Selling LinkEye

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

