Lossless Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $536,364.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

